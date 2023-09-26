LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, September 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today & Tonight:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast for this morning through early afternoon. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon along the Texas-New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:37 AM CDT.

There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening along the Texas-New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. Partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out the south 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunset this evening at 7:39 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the far western/southwestern South Plains, (along the Texas-New Mexico state line) and eastern/southeastern New Mexico in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm or two could produce 60-70 mph wind gusts up and to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday PM, September 26 – Early Wednesday AM, September 27)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm later in the afternoon and into the early evening for some areas. It’ll start turning warmer for most areas. High temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Sunrise is at 7:39 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:37 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening near the Texas-New Mexico state line and across the the far western South Plains. We’ll keep a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for some areas Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is also a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Friday through Monday for some areas.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Upper 90s to middle 90s are the forecast highs on Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will range from the upper end of the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Middle to upper 80s are the forecast highs on Saturday through Monday.

Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday. Lower to middle 60s of the forecast morning lows on Friday through Monday mornings.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, September 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Much needed and welcomed rainfall during the week of September 11th resulted in improvements to the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 21. The majority of the area dropped back one drought category in the update. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area dropped back to moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) status as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 21) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 26:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 100° (2020)

Record Low: 36° (1926)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny through early afternoon. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A very slight chance for thunderstorms later in the afternoon along the Texas-New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. High temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Tonight: A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening along the Texas-New Mexico state line and across the far western South Plains. Partly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and turning warmer. A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 80s to the lower 90s. South-southwest wind wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser