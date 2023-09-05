LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Borden, Dawson and Scurry County. High temperatures between 105° and 108° are forecast for these areas.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday, September 5)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, September 5)

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny conditions and continued hot weather is forecast on Tuesday. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the triple digits. It’ll be breezy at times with a west-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph and occasion gusts up to 25 mph. The wind will turn to the north-northwest later in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Lubbock’s record high for Tuesday is 102° from 2000. We expect to either tie or break the record.

Sunrise is at 7:24 AM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a “marginal” (1/5) severe weather risk over parts of the Rolling Plains Tuesday PM. The thunderstorm chance is only 10 percent for these areas. If a storm can develop, it could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and maybe hail up to 1.00″ in diameter.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Tuesday PM, September 5 – Early Wednesday AM, September 6 )

Tonight :

A stray thunderstorm is possible early in the evening across the Rolling Plains. Mostly clear conditions are forecast this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the northeast 5 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:08 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Temperatures for some locations will be a few degrees lower on Wednesday. However, it will continue to remain hot with temperatures well above average. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon and into the early evening for some areas. High temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to the triple digits. It’ll be breezy at times with an east-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Lubbock’s record high for Wednesday is 103° from 1948. The record should hold as Lubbock’s high will be around 100° on Wednesday.



Sunrise is at 7:24 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:06 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There could be a stray thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon and early evening across the Rolling Plains. There could also be a stray thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and early evening in some areas. Isolated thunderstorm chances will return for some areas Friday through Monday. Above-average temperatures are forecast to continue through the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the upper 90s to the triple digits. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to triple digits. Triple digits are the forecast highs area wide on Thursday and Friday. Middle 90s to the very low 100s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s highs will be cooler and range from upper 80s to the middle 90s.



Slightly cooler weather is forecast to return on Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 90s.



Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s Wednesday through Saturday mornings. Middle 60s to lower 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday and Monday.



Lubbock’s Record Highs:

Tuesday, September 5 – 102° (2000)

Wednesday, September 6 – 103° (1948)

Thursday, September 7 – 99° (2012)

Friday, September 8 – 97° (1985)

Saturday, September 9 – 99° (1984)

Sunday, September 10 – 100° (2000)

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, September 5)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 5:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:08 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 102° (2000)

Record Low: 46° (1961)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 31.

Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock area moved back into to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in most of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the triple digits. West-southwest wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The wind will shift to the north-northwest later in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible in the early evening across the Rolling Plains. Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and continued hot. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. East-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

