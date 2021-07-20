KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: July 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and mostly dry, a couple of isolated storms early. High of 84°. Winds E 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 62°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Staying below average and dry. High of 86. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

It hasn’t felt like July in Lubbock for the entire month of July. We’ve kept storm chances and below normal temperatures around for nearly the last month, but we should finally start to shut that pattern down and go back to a more typical pattern for summertime. For today, though, we’re still under a post-frontal air mass left over from the weekend and that will keep us on the cooler side of average, with a high temperature of 84 and winds from the east at 10-15 mph. Very mild and fantastic outdoor weather if you have any plans for today!

Tonight, mostly clear and calm with a low near 62 degrees. About 6 to 8 degrees below normal!

Tomorrow will be much the same story, with lots of sunshine and temperatures staying in the 80s with a high near 86 here in Lubbock. Winds will start to shift back around to the typical southerly surface flow we see this time of year, and that is the first sign of our return to normal.

Later this week, highs will come back to the low 90s and we should dry some of the moisture we’ve had in the atmosphere out, which will keep cloud cover to a minimum and make it feel a little summery. The big news in the long term is a cutoff low that is set to develop over the next few days and slowly meander west across central Texas. This low will help keep the strong, hot ridge of high pressure to our north and west through this week, but it won’t have much cold air to bring with it as it is cut off from the main flow of the jet stream. As the low slowly retrogrades (moves against the normal motion of the atmosphere) to the west, it could bring in a slight rain chance for this weekend. Details of this scenario are still unclear, but it looks like there is definitely a shot of isolated to widely scattered storms by this weekend, especially once the core of the low has moved to our west.

Once the cutoff low clears, it looks like high pressure will return to dominance over the region, which would help promote continued dry and hot conditions in the long term.

