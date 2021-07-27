KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: July 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

We got lucky and saw some storms over the Lubbock metro yesterday, and we could see more storms like yesterday in the area today. A quick warmup will lead to highs in the mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a high in Lubbock expected at 96 degrees. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, with the best coverage in areas east of the Caprock this afternoon, though a few storms are possible anywhere in our viewing area. These storms will be of the single-cell “pulse” variety, which go up and rain themselves out over the course of about an hour. These storms will be capable of some gusty winds and frequent lightning, but severe storms are not expected for this afternoon. Our rain chance in Lubbock is about 20%, but generally improves a bit further east.

Tonight, the storms will weaken after dark, though a few could persist into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be mild, near 70 degrees with light winds.

Tomorrow will be a very typical summer day across the region, with diminished rain chances but not totally zero. Mostly sunny with a high of 94.

Through the week, high pressure will build over the central plains and give us a very typical summer pattern, with rain chances shutting off and highs remaining in the mid 90s. This will be the name of the game all the way through until at least the start of next week, when a strong trough of low pressure will descend out of Canada toward the northeastern US, which could help push a cold front through our area. I am not locking this in just yet, but at least a little bit of hope is on the horizon in the long term to see a little more relief from the summer heat.

