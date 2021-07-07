KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: July 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm with isolated storms possible in the afternoon Chance of Rain: 20%. High of 86°. Winds E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer and dry. High of 89°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Today marks the last round of rain we’ll see from this extended period of mild and unsettled weather, and we’ll feel a little more summer-like out there to close out the week. But we won’t stay that way for too long, as another cool down is on the way for this weekend! We can expect high temperatures in the mid-80s across the region today with a 20% chance of isolated storms this afternoon. These storms will not have great areal coverage, but anyone that winds up underneath one could pick up a quick quarter to half inch of rain, as they will not be moving all that fast.

Tonight, the storms will fade away quickly after sunset, and we should have a dry and cool night, lows in the mid to upper 60s and a light breeze out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Upper level high pressure to our west that has been keeping the desert southwest extra hot and dry will expand to the east and overtake us here, shutting down our rainy spell and warming us up for the end of the week. We will keep a good deal of humidity around at the surface, which will keep us from warming up too much. Highs in the low 90s are looking possible for Thursday thru Saturday, and it could feel a bit more like central Texas heat because of the extra moisture sticking around.

On Saturday, an upper level storm will round the top of the high pressure ridge and scoot south across the plains states, which will shove the high pressure to the west and sweep a cold front through the region. That front will encounter a moist airmass over our viewing area, which will spark showers and storms once again. Models are still not in agreement on where the highest precipitation will occur, as some are keeping the storms from firing off until they are south of the Lubbock metro. This possibility is keeping me from taking our rain chances any higher than 40% for Sunday for now. That front will return us to a pattern more like what we started the week with this week, with daily storm chances possible for the first half of next week. Afterward, it looks like the trough responsible for our cooldown will not stick around for long, and we could return to a warmer and drier pattern toward the end of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Jack Maney

