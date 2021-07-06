KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: July 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm with isolated storms possible in the afternoon Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 83°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: One last round of isolated storms. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 85°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

We’re off to a foggy, gray start this morning here in Lubbock! Fog and low clouds have swept in over the last hour. Not feeling like a July morning out there, not by a long shot! These low clouds should only last a couple more hours before we warm up and dissipate these low clouds.

Once we’re cleared out, we can expect a nice warmup into the low to mid 80s, nearly a repeat of yesterday. The key difference will be that storm coverage will be quite a bit less today than it was yesterday. Widely isolated storms are possible this afternoon, but most of us should stay dry today. Winds will be gentle out of the southeast at 10-15mph.

Tonight, we’ll stay cool and dry again. There could be more fog and low clouds around closer to sunrise, similar to today. A nocturnal storm complex will develop near the mountains of New Mexico and move south overnight. These storms could clip the western edge of our viewing area, but they will not make much eastward progress and the majority of our area will stay dry.

Tomorrow, another similar story. A pleasantly warm afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s and some isolated storms in the area. This will be our last shot of rain for the week, as the upper level high pressure to our west is expected to build overhead and bring more summer-like weather to the area. High temperatures later in the week will return to the 90s, and storm chances will dry up. But this doesn’t mean that summer is here to stay! A stronger upper level storm system will pivot around the top of the ridge to our west over the next few days, and once it reaches the plains states, it will move south and shove that ridge back to the west, bringing in yet another cold front and returning rain chances to the area by the start of next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid Tuesday, July 6th, 2021

Hope you all have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney

