LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny, rain moving in from the west late. Chance of rain: 10% High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering showers, otherwise cool and calm Low of 59°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies, rain most likely west. Chance of rain: 30% High of 77°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Another day of good weather is coming up for your Tuesday, but rain chances will be increasing soon!

Monsoon moisture is pooling over New Mexico today, and that will have implications for our forecast going forward into the late week, but for today it will remain too far to the west to have much effect on our weather. Nearly the exact same weather is expected to sit in place compared to yesterday, with a high of 81 in Lubbock with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain will be widespread over central New Mexico today, and those showers may try to edge into our western areas by sunset, with increasing clouds and rain chances especially after dark up to about 50% near Clovis, though they will quickly decrease as you go to the east and Lubbock should stay dry and cool tonight, though extra clouds and moisture will help us stay a few degrees warmer for lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, another wave of monsoon showers will generate, this time further to the east! The best rain chances will once again be focused to the west, but it looks like the Lubbock area has a better chance, up to 30% tomorrow with better odds once again near the state line. Rain will not be especially heavy, but local totals may approach half an inch in some cases.

A weak cold front will slip through the area Wednesday night and into Thursday, and that will bring cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies for Thursday, with winds shifting around to the northeast. This will bring somewhat drier air in, and rain chances will go down a bit into the late week, though they will not go completely to zero as a few showers will remain possible each day through the weekend, with temperatures falling to the cool side of average in the mid 70s. As long as it’s not raining, outdoor weather in the coming week is looking just about perfect!

This moisture is expected to linger nearby through next week, and so low rain chances appear to be here to stay! Keep your fingers crossed for some beneficial rainfall.

Jack Maney