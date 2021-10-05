KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: October 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm, calm, and sunny High of 83°. Winds E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 53°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A touch cooler, staying dry. High of 80°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

We’ve got another very nice day on the way for the South Plains. A very weak “backdoor” cold front associated with an upper-level low over the deep south will shift winds around to the east and cool us down by a degree or two this afternoon, but otherwise weather will be mostly the same as it was yesterday. A high of 83 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies for Tuesday, and it will be a great day to get outside!

Tonight, we have another calm and clear night in store, with temperatures dipping down to 53 degrees.

Tomorrow, temperatures will come down a little more, with highs in the low 80s and winds coming up a bit out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Clear skies and no rain chances once again. If you only make outdoor plans for one day this week, Wednesday will be the best day we have in the forecast!

The upper level lows over the lower 48 will shift north, further away from our area by late week, and that will allow an area of high pressure to develop overhead. In turn, our temperatures will warm through the end of the week, returning to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend. Saturday’s Tech vs TCU Homecoming game looks a little toasty with a high of about 91 degrees, but no rain delays are expected! Just make sure you bring sunscreen, especially if you’re planning on doing pregame activities.

Another passing wave in the upper atmosphere looks like it will miss us to the north on Sunday, and the associated upper level low will not give us much in the way of rain chances, but it will help to push a fairly weak front through the region. This will cool us back down about to our normal highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the early parts of next week. Longer term modeling is showing a continued active jet stream pattern, so another stronger cold front may be possible by the middle of next week, but we will not be locking that in just yet.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney