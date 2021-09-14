KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: September 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 89°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear. A few storms possible overnight especially NW. Low of 60°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms possible in the morning and redeveloping in the late afternoon. High of 87. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall during the overnight hours along the Texas coast to the west of Galveston. The storm briefly made it above the threshold for hurricane strength, with winds of 75 mph. The storm is moving over the Houston area this morning, crawling to the east and bringing torrential rainfall to coastal areas, and is expected to move very slowly to the east as it dissipates over the next few days.

Unfortunately for us, Nicholas will not do much to improve our rain prospects here on the south plains. Our rain chances, however, will not be completely zero over the next few days! We’ve improved the moisture quality in our air over the last 24 hours, and combining that with winds blowing upslope toward the Rockies will lead to storm development in eastern New Mexico tonight, and those storms could drift southeast toward our area during the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, and storm coverage is looking to be only scattered. Those storms will struggle to make it to Lubbock, but a shower or two in the area around sunrise can’t be completely ruled out.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s again, still feeling a little summerlike outside but not especially hot. Pretty good weather to get outside if you ask me! Light winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph and mostly clear skies will make it a near repeat of yesterday!

Tomorrow, with increased cloud cover and moisture, we will probably be slightly cooler than today, with storm chances increasing once again during the afternoon with some scattered development. For tomorrow, we can expect about a 20% chance of seeing some storms in the Lubbock metro, and a high of 87.

Upper level high pressure is expected to come back into the picture by the weekend, with temperatures jumping back into the mid 90s by Friday and for game day on Saturday. Rain chances will stay very low, with mostly dry and sunny weather expected at least through the early parts of next week.

It’s a bit early to start mentioning it now, but some of the longer range forecast models are coming into agreement about the possibility of a stronger cold front by the middle of next week. We still have a long way to go before we get there, but if this trend continues, we could be looking at our first taste of fall-like weather as early as next Tuesday! As always, we will be tracking it closely for you.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx