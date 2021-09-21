KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: September 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and mostly sunny with a strong breeze. High of 77°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH

Tonight: Cold and calm. Low of 48°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Absolutely perfect. Sunny and mild. High of 79°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

The cold front has finally arrived, and with it, Fall! Temperatures today will be considerably cooler than they were yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s. 77 degrees expected here in Lubbock under mostly clear skies, but the wind will be a bit blustery out of the Northeast at 20 to 25 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, mostly clear skies and light winds will be a perfect recipe for cooling, and morning lows are expected to be a bit chilly at 48 degrees.

Tomorrow, the north winds will shift back around to the south, but only light winds and clear skies will yield one of the nicest days we’ve had in months. A high temperature of 79 degrees for Wednesday, and I strongly encourage you to make the most of every moment you can outdoors. It’s gonna be that good!

The rest of the week will be a bit warmer. The big picture is that upper level low pressure will dominate the eastern half of the US this week, bringing cooler temperatures to most of the country. Upper ridging will try to make a comeback, but a second trough approaching from the west will shove that back out over the Pacific Ocean and cut off from the jet stream over the desert southwest. While it won’t have any direct impacts for us here, the cutoff low to the west will indirectly prevent high pressure from building back in aloft, and so we will keep our temperatures more moderate for the week ahead, with mid 80s expected through the weekend. Dry air will remain in place for pretty much the entire week, and without moisture to work with, we will be keeping storm chances near zero for at least the next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday, and enjoy this cooldown!

Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx