LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 29°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 50°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH.

A cold and clear night will fall on the South Plains tonight. Winds will be breezy occasionally, with gusts as high as 25 MPH likely. Low temperatures will bottom out anywhere from the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Wednesday. As usual, coldest temperatures will occur over northwestern areas, with warmest temperatures occurring over our southeastern zones.

Wednesday will be a bit windy at times, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected out of the west-northwest throughout the day. High temperatures will remain below average, only warming into the mid 40s to mid 50s. We will keep a sunny sky around throughout the day, transitioning to a clear sky overnight. Low temperatures are on track to be bitter cold by Thursday morning; plummeting into the upper 10s to low 30s.

Another cold day is expected on Thursday. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 30s over eastern New Mexico, with most of West Texas staying in the 40s. Winds will shift from the west-northwest to the east-southeast during the afternoon. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected. We will see a sunny sky during the day transition to a partly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will plummet into the upper 10s to upper 20s by sunrise on Friday.

Even colder temperatures are expected across the KLBK viewing area on Friday. Highs will struggle to escape the 30s for most, with some areas managing to warm into the mid 40s. We will have a mostly cloudy sky around the South Plains, with winds out of the east around 10-15 MPH. Later in the day, we could see a few rain/snow showers across the region. These are not expected to amount to much, and may not even happen at all. Just don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes flying around! Friday night into Saturday morning will be bitter cold, with lows in the upper 10s to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast:

Colder temps remain across the region on Saturday, before ‘warmer’ air returns Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will go from the 30s and 40s Saturday, to the 40s and 50s from Sunday through Tuesday. Winds will mainly be out of the south during our extended forecast, occasionally gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We will remain dry across the region during this time, with morning lows remaining below freezing.

As we look towards the middle and end of next week, it appears some major changes will creep into the South Plains. Model data has been consistently showing a strong surge of arctic air plowing through the region. This would most likely occur Wednesday into Thursday (December 20th-21st). Right now, it looks like much colder air is certain, but the question on whether or not precipitation will accompany this colder air remains unanswered. Be sure to stick with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for the latest details on this uncertain forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 13th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 13th:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 79° (1921)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 5° (1917)

Have a warm Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

