LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers increase. Low of 48°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain. High of 60°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Showers increase from south to north tonight, with temperatures settling in the low 40s over northern zones, with the mid 50s hanging on over the southern South Plains and Permian Basin. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Showers will become more widespread for our morning commute on Wednesday, so be sure to have your headlights on and your cruise control off!

Showers hang around the region for Wednesday, with maybe even a flash of lighting and rumble of thunder! Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. Highs will vary from the upper 50s to mid 60s under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Rain will be heavy at times, especially over eastern areas. Showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. By sunrise, some areas will pick up over 1″ of rainfall! Lows will drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

We will dry out Thursday afternoon with more sunshine filtering into eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will peak in the upper 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the west-northwest around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 40s.

High temperatures will fall a few degrees on Friday, with most areas only climbing into the 50s. Some 60s are expected over southeastern areas. Clouds increase across the region throughout the day as winds gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the southeast. After sunset, showers become possible over eastern areas, lingering into Saturday morning. Lows will cool into the mid 30s to upper 40s, with clouds hanging on across the forecast area.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 6th:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 57°

Record High: 83° (1939)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 1° (1950)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx