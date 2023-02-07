LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Isolated showers. Low of 31°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 57°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

Clouds and cooler temperatures hang on tonight, with a few showers remaining possible in eastern New Mexico, and of the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Our thermal profile will be cold enough to support a few snowflakes in the mix. However, no snow accumulations or travel impacts due to icy roadways will occur. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH, with low temperatures settling into the mid 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

A brief warm up will occur across the KLBK viewing area for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the lower 50s in eastern New Mexico, with areas along and east of the Caprock flirting with the 60s. Winds will be out of the west throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are expected. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain clear and breezy, as lows bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

We will keep a few clouds around the forecast area for Thursday, especially along and north of Highway 62/82. This area could also see a few sprinkles or snow flurries during the afternoon and evening hours as our next cold front clears the area. No accumulations or impacts are expected. High temperatures will fall back below average for Thursday, only peaking in the 40s to low 50s. Winds will gust upwards of 35-40 MPH out of the north. Thursday night through Friday morning will be windy and cold. Northerly winds will make it feel like the lower 10s by Friday morning, with actual air temperatures falling into the mid 10s to lower 30s.

Another cool day is in store for the KLBK viewing area on Friday. Highs will warm into the mid 40s and mid 50s, with coldest temperatures remaining over northwestern areas. We’ll see a sunny sky around the region, with winds shifting from the north to the south throughout the day. Sustained speed of 12-18 MPH are likely. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold once again, with lows in the 20s to upper 30s expected.

Extended Forecast:

The mid 50s to upper 60s return for the weekend, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Dry and windy conditions will prompt an elevated threat for fire weather conditions for the entire South Plains on Saturday. We are recommending that all outdoor burning be postponed. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Late Sunday, our next storm system will begin to bring impacts to the South Plains. Isolated evening showers will increase from west to east, especially after 6 PM. Showers will become more scattered to widespread in coverage for Monday, with the highest likelihood of rainfall existing east of Interstate 27/Highway 87. Some areas could see as much as 0.50″ of rainfall! Showers will linger Monday night into Tuesday morning, before wrapping up around lunch on Valentine’s Day! Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s for both Monday and Tuesday of next week. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 7th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 7th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:24 PM CDT

Average High: 58°

Record High: 84° (1918 & 2015)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: -3° (1933)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

