LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 42°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with strong winds and blowing dust. High of 68°. Winds W 35-40+ MPH, gusts ~60 MPH.

Lubbock has officially set a new record high for the date. A high temperature of 77 degrees now holds the record for the warmest on record for January 10th. The old record, set back in 1923 and tied in 1928, was beaten by just 1 degree.

Tonight will be mild, breezy, and cloudy across the South Plains. We will see sustained winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to upper 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

A warm, windy, and dusty day is expected for all of the KLBK viewing area on Wednesday. Strong westerly winds will increase throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 30-40 MPH are expected for most of the region, with gusts as high as 60 MPH expected. This will cause a lot of blowing dust around the region, so be prepared to run into some reduced visibility at times. Those good ole tumbleweeds will also make a return! Strong winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, has resulted in an increased risk for fire conditions around the entire area! If you see a fire, call 911 immediately! Below is a list of current alerts in effect for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023.

Active fire and wind alerts for Wednesday, January 11th, 2022.

Highs on Wednesday will warm into the low 60s to mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock. Some areas in eastern New Mexico may only warm into the upper 50s. We will have a few clouds around the region, but blowing dust will result in a hazy day. Winds will be strong out of the north Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as lows settle in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob

