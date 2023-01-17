LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few showers. Breezy with clouds fading. Low of 36°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Fire danger increases. High of 58°. Winds W 20-25 MPH, gusts ~50-60 MPH.

A few showers will remain possible over the northern South Plains tonight into tomorrow morning. We should completely dry out around 5 AM, as temperatures bottom out in the mid 20s to low 40s. Clouds will fade from west to east overnight, as winds remain breezy. Gusts as high as 30 MPH will be possible.

Wednesday will be a windy and dusty day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will warm into the lower 50s over eastern New Mexico, with locations off the Caprock warming into the lower 60s! Winds will be strong out of the west, occasionally gusting as high as 50-60 MPH. As a result, a couple of weather alerts have been issued for the region. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from 11 AM – 6 PM CST Wednesday. A Windy Advisory will also be in effect until 5 PM CST over northern areas, with southern zones remaining under the Wind Advisory until 10 PM CST. Some areas of blowing dust will also be possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will highlight calmer winds and cooler temps, with lows bottoming out in the 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday will feature calmer winds and more clouds. Highs will climb into the 50s to low 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the west to the south throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, as lows settle in the 20s to upper 30s.

Friday will be warm and sunny under a sunny sky! Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Clouds will increase later in the evening into the overnight hours as our next storm system approaches the region. Isolated rain showers will transition to snow showers over northern regions, with little to no accumulations or impacts expected.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday will be colder around the region, with isolated rain/snow showers remaining possible. Temperatures are currently expected to be too warm for any snow accumulation or travel impacts. We will briefly warm back up for Sunday, before our next storm system moves in on Monday. Models are in disagreement with this system as well, but it currently looks like we could see some light snow across portions of the region. For now, there is a high degree of uncertainty with the forecast after Friday. Stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, and in the First Warning Weather App for details over the coming days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 17th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 17th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:04 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 87° (1914)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1930)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

