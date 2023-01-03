LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Windy and cool. Low of 34°. Winds WNW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 58°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH.

Another breezy and cool night is expected across the region tonight. We will keep a cloud or two around the region, with winds out of the west-northwest gusting as high as 30-40 MPH at times. Sustained speeds of 20-25 MPH are expected. Temperatures will be on track to bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Winds will become calmer across the region by Wednesday evening. Throughout the day, gusts as high as 30-35 MPH will remain possible. High temperatures will range through the 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s expected.

Highs will climb even further above average on Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to upper 60s throughout the day under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, with lows in the low 30s to upper 40s across the South Plains.

Friday will be a nice tease of spring! High temperatures will soar to near-record levels, topping out in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lubbock’s record high of 79 is not expected to be broken, or even tied, at this time. Winds will be out of the west throughout the day, gusting as high as 30 MPH. Friday night into Saturday will feature a cold front moving into the KLBK viewing area. No rainfall is expected, but breezy winds will accompany the front. Lows will settle in the upper 20s to mid 40s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

We remain dry and relatively warm for the remainder of the forecast period. Winds will occasionally be breezy, mainly out of the west-southwest. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s from Saturday through Monday. Another weak cold front will enter the region on Tuesday, dropping highs into the 40s and 50s. Morning lows will continue to hover near freezing, so be sure to bring in your pets and plants that are sensitive to the colder temps.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 3rd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:51 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 83° (2006)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1947)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

