LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially over southern zones. Winds will shift to the north after midnight, with speeds of 8-12 MPH expected. Lows will vary from the low 20s to mid 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be calm and chilly for the South Plains. Highs will peak in the mid 40s to mid 50s both days. Wednesday will feature more clouds than Thursday. Winds will shift from the northeast on Wednesday to the south-southwest on Thursday, with gusts as high as 20-25 MPH expected. Morning lows will remain in the low 50s to mid 30s. Thursday night into Friday morning, a strong cold front will begin to enter into the KLBK viewing area.

Friday will be the most significant taste of winter that western Texas and eastern New Mexico has experienced so far this season. High temperatures are expected to occur before midnight, peaking in the low 40s to mid 30s. A strong cold front races through the region Friday morning, keeping daytime temperatures in the 20s and 30s all day long. We will see a cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Later in the day, some light snow showers are expected over portions of the KLBK forecast area, especially north of Highway 70! This light snow will remain possible through Saturday morning, as lows bottom out in the upper 10s to upper 20s. No meaningful accumulations are anticipated at this time. Watch out for patchy black ice on elevated roadways north of Lubbock!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 15th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 15th:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Average High: 64°

Record High: 85° (1965)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1916)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

