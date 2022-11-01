LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Patchy fog late. Low of 52°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 72°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

A clear sky will be replaced by patchy fog late tonight into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Visibility will be reduced for some thanks to dense fog, so be sure to reduce your speed and keep your headlights on low beam for your morning commute. Calm winds out of the south are expected tonight, with sustained speeds mainly less than 10 MPH.

Pretty seasonal temperatures are expected across the KLBK viewing area on Wednesday. After the morning fog mixes out, we will see a partly cloudy sky remain around the region. Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mild for this time of year, with lows only cooling into the 50s to low 60s.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Strong storms are expected to move into the region during the overnight hours. Before the storms, high temperatures will warm into the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Strong southerly winds around 20-25 MPH will be constant throughout the day, with gusts as high as 40 MPH likely. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area (pictured below) shaded in yellow. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk has been issued for areas in dark green.

Severe Weather Outlook for Day 3, November 3rd, 2022.

Timing for these severe storms will be from 8 PM Thursday night through 6 AM Friday morning. Damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes will be possible! Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive alerts and track storms with our interactive radar. Temperatures will settle into the upper 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Friday.

High temperatures for Friday will most likely occur during the early morning hours, with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. Throughout the day, temperatures will only warm back into the low to mid 60s. Strong westerly winds of 20-25 MPH are expected out of the west throughout the day, with gusts upwards of 40-50 MPH. Get ready for some patchy blowing dust, especially over western areas. Isolated showers will remain possible over northern regions throughout the day and even into the early overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s by Saturday morning. Northern areas, especially north of the Highway 62/82 corridor, could see a light freeze and frost. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures!

Extended Forecast:

As we look ahead into our weekend, temperatures are expected to warm from the mid 60s on Saturday into the mid and upper 70s for Sunday! We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the low 30s to mid 40s. DO NOT FORGET!!! Daylight saving time comes to an end Saturday night into Sunday morning. We ‘fall’ back one hour, so if you have any analog clocks in your home, make sure to set them back before you head to bed! For Monday and Tuesday, we will keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the area with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Morning lows will be several degrees warmer, only cooling into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Election Day is on Tuesday. Thankfully, no weather related impacts are expected at the polls for now!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 1st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 1st:

Sunrise: 8:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:55 PM CDT

Average High: 70°

Record High: 88° (2016)

Average Low: 42°

Record Low: 23° (1951)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

