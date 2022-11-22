LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Patchy fog. Low of 36°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: More clouds. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving across the South Plains, we will need to pay very close attention to the weather. The potential for a high-impact winter storm continues to increase for most of the South Plains from Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. Details are still not the clearest, but here is what we know so far:

Thanksgiving Day: Our Thursday will start off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region. It will be windy behind a passing cold front, with wind gusts upwards of 35-40 MPH out of the north. High temperatures will peak in the 40s to low 50s, with wind chill values in the 30s expected for most of the area. After 6-8 PM, we will begin to see precipitation develop over the Texas Panhandle. This will likely start off in the form of rain, before transitioning over to snow. Travel will become hazardous after 10 PM on Thursday for most of the region. It would be best for you to be where you need to be by then. Precipitation will increase from north to south Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will fall below freezing, resulting in accumulating snow.

Simulated radar at 6 PM Thursday. Simulated radar at 12 AM Friday. Simulated radar at 6 AM Friday.

Friday: Snow will continue for portions of the South Plains on Friday. The exact areas remain unknown due to a high level of uncertainty with the exact placement and storm track of the low pressure system that is responsible for this winter storm. Odds look highest along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor, especially on the Caprock. In this region, several inches of snowfall look likely. Highs will remain in the upper 20s to upper 30s for the region, with gusty northerly winds upwards of 30-35 MPH expected. Blowing snow will only make travel more hazardous around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Traveling on area roadways should ONLY be done if it is ABSOLUTELY necessary. We are anticipating an intense, localized band of heavy snow to develop somewhere over the northern half of the KLBK viewing area. Locations who find themselves under this band have the potential to see significantly more snow than surrounding areas. Snow will continue into the evening and overnight hours of Friday into Saturday, with precipitation eventually wrapping up from west to east. Temperatures will remain below freezing overnight.

Simulated radar at Noon Friday. Simulated radar at 6 PM Friday. Simulated radar at 12 AM Saturday.

Saturday: Snow should begin to wrap up by Noon on Saturday for most. High temperatures will likely be in the low 30s to mid 40s, with the coldest areas being where the heaviest snow fell. Some areas could wind up seeing 6-8+” of snowfall before all is said and done with! Sunshine will return by late Saturday, allowing for some melting across the region. The Texas Tech versus OU game will be cold and blustery! WInds will gust upwards of 30-35 MPH out of the west-northwest. We will fall back below freezing Saturday night into Sunday, with the concern for black ice and treacherous roadways increasing.

Likelihood of seeing snowfall from Thursday, November 24th, 2022, through Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Winter Storm Impacts expected for Friday, November 25th, 2022.

Be sure to stay with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for details over the next few days. Details will become clearer within the next 24-36 hours, allowing for an improved, more precise forecast. A Weather Aware day will be in effect for Friday, November 25th, 2022. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and EverythingLubbock.com for the latest information, and download the KLBK First Warning Weather App!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 22nd, 2022

Have a great rest of your holiday week, South Plains!

-Jacob

