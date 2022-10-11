LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Cold front late. Low of 56°. Winds SW→N 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Breezy A.M. High of 76°. Winds NE→SE 15-20 MPH.

We had a beautiful day across the South Plains for our Tuesday. Overnight tonight, we will see a mostly clear sky across the region. A cold front will pass through the region after midnight, shifting our winds from the southwest to the north. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected. Lows will range from the mid 40s over northern areas to the low 60s over southern areas. No rainfall is expected with this cold front!

Breezy conditions will stick around during the morning hours of our Wednesday. After noon, we will see a sunny sky across the region, with winds shifting back to the southeast. Sustained winds of 12-18 MPH are expected throughout the afternoon hours, with high temperatures peaking in the 70s! Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cool, with lows bottoming out in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm across the region for Thursday. Highs are forecast to peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly once again, as lows settle in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

We welcome back the 80s for most of the region on Friday! High temperatures rebound into the mid 70s to mid 80s across the South Plains under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Clouds start to build back over the region later in the day through the overnight hours. Temperatures will eventually drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

A partly to mostly cloudy sky returns to the South Plains for Saturday. We will be on ‘cold front watch’ Saturday as our next strong storm system begins to approach from the north. For now, we are forecasting the front to arrive late Saturday into Sunday. However; models have not been doing the best of jobs when it comes to timing and intensity of fronts. For now, we are keeping high temperatures above average for Saturday, peaking in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Should our cold front arrive sooner than expected, highs would be cooler across the region. Winds will be breezy out of the south ahead of the front, with gusts over 30 MPH expected. Behind our front, winds will shift to the northeast with gusts over 30 MPH likely. Rain chances will increase behind the front. We have the opportunity to see on and off showers and storms from Saturday night through Tuesday evening of next week! Some locally heavy rainfall is expected, especially over southern portions of the KLBK viewing area. In addition to heavy rainfall, much cooler temperatures are expected. Highs will drop 30 degrees for some from Saturday into Sunday. Northern portions of the South Plains and Texas Panhandle will likely see their first freeze/frost of the season by Monday or Tuesday morning! Highs will range from the low 50s to mid 60s Sunday through Tuesday, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers, storms, and cooler temperatures across the region!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 11th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 11th:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:18 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 96° (2020)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 33° (2019)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

