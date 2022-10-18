LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clearing with patchy fog. Low of 43°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 74°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will begin to clear for the entire region overnight tonight, resulting in cooler temperatures! Some patchy fog will be possible. Be sure to keep your headlights on low beam, and reduce your speed for your Wednesday morning commute! Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to upper 40s, with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. Wind chill values could be as cold as the upper 20s to lower 30s. We are not expecting any areas to fall below freezing.

Warmer and drier conditions return to the South Plains for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs warm from the upper 60s to mid 70s on Wednesday, to the mid 70s to mid 80s by Friday! We will keep a mostly sunny sky around each day, with sustained winds out of the west-southwest around 10-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible as winds gradually get stronger later in the week. Morning lows will gradually warm as well, eventually returning to the mid 40s and mid 50s by sunrise on Friday!

Extended Forecast:

Saturday and Sunday will remain warm and windy across the region. Highs will remain in the mid 70s to mid 80s, with a few upper 80s to low 90s possible off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Morning lows will be above average, only cooling into the low 50s to mid 60s! Winds will remain sustained out of the southwest around 20-30 MPH, with gusts upwards of 40-45 MPH expected! A strong cold front will move through the KLBK viewing area Monday into Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures, and bring some rain to our extreme eastern areas. Some severe storms will even be possible, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns. This storm system is still a ways out, so details are not very well understood at this time. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App for updates, and follow us on social media! Highs will vary from the mid 70s to mid 50s, with the cooler day being Tuesday. Morning lows will fall into the upper 50s to mid 30s, with the coldest morning also being on Tuesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 18th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 18th:

Sunrise: 7:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:10 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 90° (1943 & 2001)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 32° (1968)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx