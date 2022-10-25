LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 40°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Nice and Sunny! High of 72°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A calm and clear night will fall on the South Plains. Winds will remain calmer than Monday night, with sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the southeast. By sunrise on Wednesday, lows will settle in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer across the KLBK viewing area! Highs will range in the upper 60s to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly with a few clouds hanging around the region. Lows will bottom out in the 40s to low 50s.

Strong winds will increase across eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Thursday as our next storm system approaches from the northwest. Highs will range from the low 80s over the Rolling Plains, to the low 70s over the northwestern South Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. A cold front will move into the area around sunset Thursday evening. Scattered showers will begin to increase as the cold front arrives, and several strong to severe storms are expected to develop along the Caprock escarpment. Damaging winds around 60 MPH and quarter sized hail will be possible with the strongest storms. Timing will linger through midnight with the severe weather threat. Behind the front, winds shift to the northwest, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH expected to continue. Showers and strong winds will linger overnight, as lows settle in the upper 30s to low 50s.

Showers will continue through the morning hours on Friday. With cold air filtering into the region, we could see a few snowflakes or sleet pellets mix in with the rain! No icy roadways or snow accumulation is expected. Highs will fall below average for Friday, ranging through the upper 40s to upper 50s! Breezy northerly winds upwards of 20-30 MPH will continue throughout the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will begin to subside later in the evening through the overnight hours, as lows bottom out in the low 30s to low 40s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the cooler temperatures! TURN OFF THOSE SPRINKLERS, TOO!!!

Extended Forecast:

Rain clears the South Plains just in time for a highly anticipated game between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders! Kickoff in the Jones is slated for 6:30 PM CDT Saturday evening. Temperatures will be falling out of the 60s into the 50s at kickoff, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH throughout the game. Temperatures could be as cold as the upper 40s by the end of the 4th quarter! Our warming trend will continue Sunday through Tuesday, with highs varying anywhere from the mid 60s to lower 80s! The trick-or-treating forecast looks great Monday night, with temperatures in the 60s from 6-10 PM. Morning lows will remain chilly in our extended forecast period, with lows bottoming out anywhere from the low 30s to the low 50s! Download our First Warning Weather App to receive updates on rain chances that we’re expecting later this week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 25th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 25th:

Sunrise: 8:00 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:02 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 91° (1959)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 28° (2019)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx