LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Cold morning, mild afternoon. High of 62°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 35°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A mild, breezy day! High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Our extended cold spell is finally coming to and end today as temperatures will reach average for the first time in over a week, but another storm system is setting its sights on the South Plains. By the end of this week, we might even be dealing with a bit of winter weather!

After a cold start to the morning, the sun will be working hard to warm temperatures through the day, and we are expecting to see a pleasant, mildly cool afternoon with temps reaching the low to mid 60s across the area under fair skies and a gentle breeze from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be chilly, but not quite as cold as it has been recently and we will likely remain near or just above freezing by tomorrow morning with light winds around sunrise. A wave of cloudcover will move over and result in more overcast skies especially in the morning, before clearing to allow partly cloudy conditions for most of the day. Highs will be similar, reaching the low to mid 60s with southwest breezes at 12 to 18 mph.

Things get more interesting as we head toward the thanksgiving holiday. An upper level storm system will be diving south and making a beeline for West Texas. This will shove a cold front through Thursday morning, which will initially pass through dry and bring a windy and chilly Thanksgiving day, with a high of 48 degrees and winds out of the north at 20 to 25 mph.

Black Friday will start out cold and cloudy as a developing surface cyclone over central Texas organizes itself. This is going to continue transporting cold air into the region and holding temperatures in the 30s much of the day. Precipitation is expected to develop on the northern side as moisture wraps around the low from the gulf of mexico. Precipitation chances have gone up, but the question is what form will that take? Will it be a cold rain, or will we be cold enough for that to come down as snow?

The intensity of the cold air behind the system is going to get us just to that rain/snow threshold as temperatures will likely be hovering right around 32 degrees as precipitation falls. That is a major complication to the forecast, as minor differences of just a degree or two can lead to massively different outcomes. Heavy, wet snow will be possible Friday during the day, though it is not guaranteed. Only time will tell, and we will be keeping you updated on all the latest as it develops, so check back often!

After the storm system passes by, we will warm back up quickly and see temperatures return to the 50s and 60s over the weekend, with sunshine returning.

Jack Maney