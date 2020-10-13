KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update (10/13/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



*** NOTE: VIDEO WILL BE ADDED TO THIS ARTICLE LATER THIS EVENING. ***



After a cooler day on Monday, warmer weather returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. Daytime highs ranged from the middle to upper 80s on average, with a couple of locations briefly warming into the lower 90s.



The weather across region will continue to remain pleasant this evening, overnight and on Wednesday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Hotter weather is expected on Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle to upper 90s. Lubbock’s record high on Wednesday is 93° from 2009. I’m forecasting a high temperature of 97° for the Hub City.

Extended Forecast:

Long range forecast models continue to show no precipitation chances across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the next seven days. We’ll continue to see variable temperatures over the extended forecast period as well.



Record warmth is expected on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle to upper 90s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll hold in the middle to upper 60s on Friday. Another warming trend is ahead on Saturday with high temperatures jumping back into the middle 80s. Another cool down returns on Sunday with highs dropping back into the middle and upper 70s. Even cooler weather returns for early next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s Wednesday morning, with upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday morning. It will be cold Friday morning, with middle to upper 30s expected. Lows will be in the climb back into the lower to middle 40s by Saturday morning. Upper 40s to lower 50s are expected Sunday morning. Colder mornings return on Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, October 13)

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue across the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, we have no rain chances in the forecast. U.S. Drought Monitor updates are released every Thursday.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, October 8)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 14:

Sunrise: 7:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 93° (2009)

Record Low: 31° (1969)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A clear sky and mild. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.



Wednesday: A sunny sky and hotter. Record high temperatures are expected. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 90s. West-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening. Patchy blowing dust overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. West-southwest wind 10-20 mph, turning northerly and increasing to 20-30 mph overnight. Wind gusts to 35 are possible.

Thursday: Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then sunny and cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Northeast wind 20-30 mph in the morning, then decreasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser