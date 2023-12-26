LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions and another colder night is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 5-10 mph.



Sunset is at 5:46 PM CST.



Wednesday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. It’ll continue to be cool, and it’ll be breezy at times. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the north-northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:50 AM CST.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period through at least the first day of January 2024 on Monday. Long-range forecast models show an isolated precipitation chance returning on Tuesday of next week.



High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Sunday’s (New Year’s Eve) highs will range from the lower to the upper 50s. Highs on Monday (New Year’s Day) and Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 50s.



Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Friday morning’s lows will range from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the middle to the upper 20s. Middle 20s to the middle 30s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday (New Year’s Eve) morning. Morning lows on Monday (New Year’s Day) will range from the lower to the middle 20s. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the middle to the upper 20s.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 21, showed some improvements in the drought situation across the northern Rolling Plains and portions of the northern South Plains. Following the recent multi-inch rain event during the week of December 10-16, portions of the northern Rolling Plains have been reclassified as “drought-free.” The Childress area dropped down to “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains, remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized in “drought-free” status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 26:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CST

Sunset: 5:46 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80° (2021)

Record Low: 0° (1918)

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny, continued cool and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. North-northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.



Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny, continued cool and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. North-northwest wind 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

