LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Tuesday, June 13)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening across the South Plains an the Rolling Plains. It will become partly cloudy area wide overnight. We do expect areas of patchy fog to develop after midnight and toward daybreak. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be southeasterly 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:58 PM CDT.



Wednesday:

We’ll start off the day with areas of patchy fog and overcast conditions. The fog will burn off and clouds will begin decreasing by mid-morning. Sunny conditions will return by midday and into the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be warmer and range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. It will be “cooler” to the northeast and “warmer” to the southwest. The wind will be northerly between 5 and 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:36 AM CDT and sunset is at 8:59 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A hotter and dry weather pattern is ahead across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. It’s possible a stray thunderstorm could develop any afternoon or early evening given the heat. However the precipitation chance is low (10 percent at best).



High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Daytime high temperatures will turn hotter on Thursday with and range from the middle to the upper 90s. We’ll hold daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s range as well on Friday and Saturday. It’s possible a location or two could brief warm into the low 100s Thursday through Saturday. Father’s Day on Sunday and Monday of Tuesday of next week will turn slightly hotter with daytime highs in the upper 90s to the low 100s.



Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Lower to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

(Valid: Tuesday, June 13)

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall during the month of May and into early June. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D3) drought conditions were reported across most the area, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. There is still an area of extreme stage (D4) drought around the Seminole area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 13:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 105° (1931/2011)

Record Low: 52° (1945)

This Evening & Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50 to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Overcast in the morning with areas of fog. Becoming sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. North wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and turning hotter. Highs in the middle to the upper 90s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.



