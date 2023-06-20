LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Was it hot enough again for you today? Tuesday marked the warmest day of the year so far here in Lubbock. It was our second 100°+ day of 2023 in the Hub City. The official high so far was 107° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Stonewall and Terry County for high temperatures between 107° and 111° in spots.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Borden and Scurry County for high temperatures between 110° and 112° in spots.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Dawson and Gaines County for high temperatures between 105° and 109° in spots.

This Evening & Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be another hot evening and a warm night area wide. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the north-northwest 5 to 15 mph in the evening. The wind will becoming north-northeast overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Another very hot day is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It’ll be mostly sunny most of the day. It will become partly cloudy late in the afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening over the eastern half of the area. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will variable throughout the day 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent late in the afternoon and into the evening.



Sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.



The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk and the eastern South Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday PM. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats.

Extended Forecast:

Very hot weather will continue Wednesday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday and Friday will be “cooler” for most, but daytime highs will remain above average. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the evening hours on Thursday and Friday. Very hot and dry weather will once again build back into the region over the weekend and continue into the first half of next week.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll turn briefly “cooler” on Thursday and Friday will highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 90s. A few spots could reach the very low 100s. It’ll turn very hot once again for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs temperatures back in the lower 100s area wide. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Tuesday and lower 100s on Wednesday.



Low temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the lower to the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday morning’s lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Upper 60s to the middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Saturday. Low temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the lower to the middle 70s.

Summer Solstice on Wednesday:

Summer officially arrives on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday, June 21. The summer solstice will occur at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains are now classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 20:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 108° (1935)

Record Low: 49° (1973)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Partly cloudy and very warm. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph in the evening, becoming northeasterly overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon across the eastern half of the area. Continued very hot with highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Variable wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance for a thunderstorm during the evening hours over the eastern half of the area. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Thursday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and into the evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon and the evening hours. “Cooler” with highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 90s. A few spots could still briefly warm into the very low 100s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



