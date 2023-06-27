LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory remains effect for Bailey, Briscoe, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas until 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 PM MDT for Roosevelt County in New Mexico.

Excessive Heat Warning/Heat Advisory

(Valid: Tuesday)

Was it hot enough again for you today? Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far here in Lubbock. The official high was 109° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Including Tuesday, we’ve recorded seven 100°+ days here in Lubbock this year (all in the month of June). We should also note Tuesday marked the 29th anniversary of the hottest high temperature recorded here in Lubbock. On June 27, 1994 it was 114° at the airport.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, June 27)

This Evening & Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for this evening and tonight. It’ll be mostly clear, breezy and warm. Low temperatures tonight will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south wind 15 to 25 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 9:02 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and very hot again across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will range between between 100° and 108° across the area. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:39 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:02 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

The triple-digit will break by the end of the week as the area of high pressure will shift east of our region going into the weekend. As daytime high temperatures cool down, rain chances will return to the forecast for Friday through Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.



Highs in the triple-digits will continue through Wednesday. Thursday’s forecast highs will drop back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. It’ll turn cooler on Friday with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Daytime high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s over the weekend and through the middle of next week (Saturday – Tuesday).



Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s Wednesday through Friday mornings. Morning lows on Saturday through Tuesday will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, June 27)

Drought Update:

We continue to see improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 27:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 114° (1994)

Record Low: 56° (1958)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and warm. Lows in the lower to the middle 70s and a south wind 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs between 100° and 108° with a southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A mostly clear sky, breezy and warm. Lows in the lower to the middle 70s with a south wind 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Slightly cooler in some areas but still hot for others. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. South wind 15-25 mph.

