The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County. Temperatures will be near or in excess of 105 degrees across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Heat indices will be near or in excess of 110 degrees in the Rolling Plains.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT/12:00 PM MDT Wednesday to 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Thursday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up to and in excess of 106 degrees are expected.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Heat Advisory from 12:00 PM 12:00 PM MDT to 8:00 PM MDT Thursday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. High temperatures will be between 100 and 105 degrees.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Wednesday, July 12 & Thursday, July 13)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, July 11)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast and it’ll be breezy at times. Lows temperatures will be in the lower to the upper 70s. The wind will be southerly wind 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:00 PM CDT.

Wednesday:

Even hotter weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the triple-digits area wide. It’ll be mostly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast later in the afternoon and into the evening. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and in the evening. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:46 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:59 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

There is very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the late afternoon and into the evening daily Wednesday through Sunday. Hot weather will continue through Friday. It’ll cool down this weekend briefly before hotter weather returns into early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the triple-digits on Wednesday and the upper 90s to the lower 100s on Thursday. We’ll start to cool down some on Friday with daytime ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll turn cooler over the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mostly in the lower to the middle 90s. We’ll start to warm back up early next week with middle 90s to lower 100s on Monday and upper 90s to lower 100s on Tuesday.

Low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday mornings will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Upper 60s to the middle 70s are forecast for morning lows on Friday and Saturday. We’ll drop back to a range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s Sunday through Tuesday for morning lows.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, July 11)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday July 10:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 108° (2016)

Record Low: 57° (1999)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s. South wind 15-20. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Even hotter with highs in the lower 100s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Wednesday Night: A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s. South wind 10-20. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Thursday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

