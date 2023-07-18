LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock continues an Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for for Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. High temperatures 105° to 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock continues Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher County in Texas. High temperatures between 105° and 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock continues a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Cottle, Dickens, Hall, Kent, King and Motley County in Texas. High temperatures near 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Wednesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up 110° are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Through Tuesday Evening, July 18 & Wednesday Evening, July 19)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, July 18)

This Evening & Tonight:

Quiet weather and another warm night is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly clear and breezy this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:57 PM CDT.



Wednesday:

Another very hot and breezy day is forecast once again across the South Plains Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. High temperatures will range between 100 and 110 degrees. Please exercise hot weather precautions. It’ll be a mainly to mostly sunny day. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:50 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:56 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Dry and hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. We’ll have a period of cooler weather Friday through Sunday. It’ll turn hot again by early next week. There is a slight chance for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Triple-digits are forecast area wide Wednesday with highs between 100 and 110. Middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Thursday. Daytime highs Friday will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Middle 80s to the Lower 90s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Lower to middle 90s are forecast on Sunday. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 90s to the very lower 100s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 90s to the lower 100s.



Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Morning lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to lower 70s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, July 18)

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 18:

Sunrise: 6:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (2022)

Record Low: 60° (1935)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy and warm. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly to mostly sunny sunny, breezy and still very hot. High temperatures between 100 and 110. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear early in the evening, but it’ll become partly to mostly cloudy later in the evening and overnight. Breezy and warm with lows in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph.



Thursday: Partly sunny and not quite as hot. High temperatures dropping back into a range from the middle 90s to lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph



