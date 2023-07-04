LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Tuesday, July 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mainly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.



Wednesday:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday through the early evening hours. There may be some clouds later in the evening. There is a very small chance for thunderstorms late in the evening and past midnight into early Thursday for the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 90s. The wind will be out of the South 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation late in the evening is 10 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. The better chance for storms should stay to our north over the Texas Panhandle. However, a storm or two could be marginally severe and produce strong wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″).

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Wednesday PM, July 5 – Early Thursday AM, July 6)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm or two is possible late Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning across the far northern portions of the South and Rolling Plains. There is also another chance for a stray thunderstorm or two Friday evening and into early Saturday morning also across the far northern portions of the South and Rolling Plains. Hotter weather will return by week’s end, over the weekend and into early next week.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the lower to the middle 90s. High temperatures on Thursday will drop back to a range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. We’ll turn hotter by Friday with highs back in the middle to the upper 90s. Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s from Saturday through Tuesday of next week.



Morning low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to the middle 70s return for morning lows Friday through Tuesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, July 3)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There wasn’t much change in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, June 29. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area. However, there was a slightly improvement in this area compared to last week.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, June 29) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 4:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (1987)

Record Low: 56° (1922/1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A mostly sunny day. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the late evening and after midnight across the far northern counties. Otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a slightly cooler. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser