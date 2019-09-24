KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update (9/24/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



A check of the radar shows more showers and thunderstorms moving across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains late this afternoon and evening. Don’t forget you can track the showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



A few showers and thunderstorms will continue across the South Plains and Rolling Plains this evening and tonight across the area. High-resolution forecast models show mostly of the activity ending by midnight. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy this evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday’s forecast will be drier, but we could still see a stray thunderstorm late in the afternoon and into the evening. High-resolution forecast models are showing some activity. It will be mostly sunny during the morning, but it will be come partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.



Extended Forecast:

There is a very small chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday, during the late afternoon and evening hours. Friday and most of Saturday will be dry. An isolated thunderstorm chance returns by Saturday evening and night. Isolated thunderstorm chances are expected on Sunday. Long-range model data are leaning toward slightly better thunderstorm chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for wednesday, thursday and friday. Highs fall back into the middle 80s for saturday, sunday and monday. Lower 80s are expected for next tuesday.

Overnight lows will range from the lower to middle 60s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate stage drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of extreme drought being reported over portions of Briscoe County. Recent rainfall was definitely needed and will help the current situation. The next update of the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday, September 26.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 25:

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 55°

Record High: 100° (2005)

Record Low: 36° (2000)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms, mainly in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy and then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the middle 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10-percent chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night: A 10-percent chance for a thunderstorm in the evening. Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10-percent chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

