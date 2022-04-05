Happy Tuesday!

It has been a hot, gusty, and dusty day across the South Plains for your Tuesday. Temperatures here in the Hub City have tied our record from 1946 and topped out around 92. In addition to these hot temperatures, we have seen strong winds out of the West with gusts over 50 miles per hour in some areas. Most of the region is currently under a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m. CDT with potential for some wind advisories to be extended through 11 p.m. CDT.

Later this evening, a cold front is set to push into the region. We will see those winds shift to the north and pick up especially across the Rolling Plains. When that cold front sweeps across the South Plains region, temperatures on Wednesday will be about 20-25 degrees cooler. That cool air will stick around for several days, and we will see below average temperatures to round out the work week. The weekend outlook will bring in warmer and breezy conditions