KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog west. Low of 66°. Winds SSE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms. High of 88°. Winds SSE 10-20 MPH.

Since Friday, portions of the South Plains have received over 5 inches of rainfall! We saw a few showers across the region today, and it looks like we could see a passing shower or two tonight. Patchy fog is expected to develop over western portions of the KLBK viewing area, especially along the Texas/New Mexico state line. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will bottom out in the 60s to lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

Our hump day looks to remain below average, although temperatures are expected to be warmer than they were on Tuesday. Highs will range through the 80s into the lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms will produce gusty winds around 40-55 MPH, and locally heavy rainfall. Overnight, isolated showers will remain possible, with low temperatures falling into the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible on Thursday, especially over eastern areas during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to middle 90s area wide, with winds out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area, with the greatest cloud coverage after 2 PM. Any shower or storm activity that does develop is expected to dissipate by midnight. Temperatures will dip into the middle 60s to middle 70s around sunrise on Friday!

If you remember the forecast for Thursday, just copy and paste it over to Friday! Isolated showers and storms will remain possible across the area. We will see high temperatures peak in the middle 80s to middle 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest, with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Overnight lows will lower into the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Other than a passing shower or two on Saturday, this weekend looks to remain dry and mild across the KLBK viewing area! Highs will top out in the upper 80s to middle 90s both days, with lows remaining in the upper 60s to middle 70s. More sunshine is expected to break out across the region. If you plan on being outside for long periods of time, be sure to apply, and appropriately re-apply sunscreen! Winds will be out of the south-southwest each day, with the occasional gust near 25-30 MPH.

Next week, the drier and warmer pattern is forecasted to hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! This will be a nice break from the rain, and allow us to dry up a little bit! This is great news for our area farmers. The drier and sunnier conditions will result in more heat units on their crops, which is what most area growers express to be needing right now. Sure, the cooler air has been nice, but we have to remember how that impacts our local crops, and consequently our local economy! This drier and warmer pattern is expected to hang around our region for the next 6-14 day period!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 17th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 17th:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:31 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (2019)

Record Low: 56° (1931)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

