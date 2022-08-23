LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 62°. Winds SE→N 2-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday was a nice day across all of the KLBK viewing area. We remained mostly dry across the region with highs in the 80s. A partly cloudy sky is expected to remain across the region tonight, with calm winds shifting from the southeast to the north by sunrise. Sustained speeds under 10 MPH are expected. We’ll have to watch out for some patchy fog once again. Morning lows will bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Friday will feature dry and cooler than average conditions! Highs will vary from the low 80s to the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky each day. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will continue to bottom out in the 60s. Our latest drought monitor update will come out Thursday, and we are expecting it to show some significant improvement for most of the South Plains!

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, our next weather maker will being to bring impacts to eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will peak anywhere from the mid 80s to mid 90s Saturday through Monday. By Tuesday, highs will take a little dip as a cold front moves into the region. Ahead of the cold front, showers and storms are expected to increase on Saturday, with the best chances of rainfall arriving Sunday through Tuesday. Winds each day will be sustained around 10-20 MPH, shifting from the south to the east on Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 23rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:25 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 101° (1985)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 54° (1923)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx