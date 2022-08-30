LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low of 66°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High of 82°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

Portions of the South Plains saw some showers and storms throughout the day on Tuesday. More activity will fill in this evening, lingering through the overnight hours tonight into Wednesday morning. Some locally heavy rainfall is expected. Be sure to avoid flooded roadways. Winds will remain out of the northeast overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Wednesday. Patchy fog is possible, so be sure to reduce speed and keep your headlights on low beam if you happen to run into some!

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. We will have one round during the morning hours, with another round developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the region will see an end to the rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will vary from the 70s to mid 80s under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Some areas could pick up an additional +1″ of rainfall on Wednesday. Be sure to keep an eye out for any flooding. Remember to turn around, don’t drown! Patchy fog will continue to be a concern during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Showers and storms will become much more isolated for Thursday and Friday. Spotty coverage is expected to continue each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will remain in the 80s area-wide, with morning lows continuing to settle in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Morning fog will also remain possible, so be sure to drive carefully! Winds will mainly be out of the south both days, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. Our latest drought update will come out on Thursday, and it looks like we will see more improvement across the KLBK viewing area!

Extended Forecast:

Saturday is a big day in Lubbock as Texas Tech takes on Murray State at The Jones! Kickoff time is at 7 PM, and it looks like we could see a few showers or storms in the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. If you plan on tailgating earlier in the day, you can expect it to be muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH.

The remainder of our extended forecast will feature below average temperatures with isolated showers and storms possible each day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will continue to vary from the upper 50s to low 70s. This first taste of fall has been nice, but some data is suggesting that by the middle of September, we will begin to trend back above average. With that being said, our average high is continuing to drop as we draw closer to the end of the year. What this means is that temperatures will mostly likely remain right where they’re at.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 30th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:15 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 44° (1915)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

