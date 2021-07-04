KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: July 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated severe storms. Low of 68°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few showers. High of 82°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the KLBK viewing area this evening into the overnight hours. The areas highlighted in yellow below are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms. Areas in the dark green are included in a level 1 marginal risk.

Our main concern will be with the potential for 60-80 MPH wind gusts and hail near 2″ in diameter. Portions of the Texas Panhandle could even see an isolated tornado or two. Flooding will also be possible with the stronger storms, as they will produce very heavy rainfall over the areas that they occur!

Storms are expected to enter northern portions of the KLBK viewing area after 7 PM CDT this evening, and will move into southern portions of the South Plains, northern portions of the Permian Basin, after 1-2 AM tomorrow morning. Below is a graphic demonstrating the expected arrival times of storms, meaning this is the time frame in which they are expected to start.

Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s to lower 70s as isolated showers and storms continue into the early morning hours of Monday. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms will continue throughout the morning and early afternoon hours on Monday! Some areas could pick up several inches of rainfall from Sunday night through Monday afternoon. If you come across a flooded roadway, please turn around, don’t drown! Your life is far more valuable than the time you would save attempting to take your regular route! Highs on Monday will remain below average, ranging through the 80s across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be mild, with temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to middle 70s with southeasterly winds around 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday will be another cool July day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! A few showers and storms will be possible across the region. Not everyone is expected to see rain, but more areas will get in on some more sunshine! Highs will range through the 80s, with some locations flirting with the lower 90s! Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be a little cooler, with lows ranging through the 60s area-wide.

Extended Forecast:

Rain and storm chances decrease Thursday and Friday as drier air temporarily moves back into the South Plains. As a result, temperatures will warm back into the 90s for most of the region. We will see a mostly to partly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the south, occasionally gusting over 30 MPH! By next weekend, rain chances will increase once again as our next storm system moves in. This will also result in reduced temperatures.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 4th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 4th:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (1987)

Record Low: 56° (1922 & 1924)

Have a magnificent Monday South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx