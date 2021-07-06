KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: July 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low of 68°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Afternoon showers. High of 85°. Winds NW/E 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday was one of the driest days we’ve seen over the past two weeks! Tonight, some areas of patchy fog will be possible once again. Remember to keep your lights on low beam if you do drive through an area of dense fog. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the southeast, gusting up to 15 MPH under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be rather calm, only gusting upwards of 20 MPH out of the east. This will allow our moisture content to remain high all across the KLBK viewing area. The reason we are not expecting widespread showers and storms is because we lack a sufficient amount of lift across the region. However, a few showers and storms will remain possible during the afternoon and early evening hours on Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will remain mostly dry, as lows range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

More 90s are expected across the South Plains on Thursday as some drier air moves into the region. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast during the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

After a dry day on Friday and Saturday, showers and storms are expected to return to the area later Saturday evening. Highs will fall from the 90s to the 80s from Saturday into Sunday, with winds gusting to 30 MPH throughout the weekend. Overnight lows will continue to range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Early next week, we will keep a few showers and storms around. By the middle of the week 90s and sunshine are expected to return.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 6th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 6th:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 109° (2016)

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx