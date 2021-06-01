KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Strong storms. Low of 56°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered strong storms High of 78°. Winds SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

It has been a relatively calm day across the South Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage this evening, but remain isolated in nature. Rain coverage before midnight will remain around 20%. Overnight, a line of showers and storms is expected to enter the KLBK viewing area from eastern New Mexico. Storms will begin to enter the region anywhere from Midnight to 2 AM CDT. Storms will push into the Rolling Plains around sunrise on Wednesday morning. A few storms will be capable of 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter). Temperatures will range from the middle 50s to middle 60s overnight, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday will start off with isolated to scattered showers and storms across the region. By midday, we will see a break in the showers and storms. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH, shifting to the southeast later in the day. Wednesday evening, another round of showers and storms is expected across the region, with western areas having the highest likelihood of seeing any activity. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail being our main concern. Flash flooding is also possible. Lows will fall into the middle 50s to middle 60s by Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms will continue to become more isolated as we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures will eventually warm back into the middle 80s to lower 90s by the end of the weekend, heading into early next week. Our newest drought monitor will come out this Thursday, and I fully expect portions of the South Plains to be completely freed of their drought statuses! Overnight lows will remain in the middle 50s to middle 60s, with patchy fog developing each night.

7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 1st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 1st:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 107° (1998 & 2018)

Record Low: 45° (1917 & 1964)

Have a great rest of your week!

-Jacob.

