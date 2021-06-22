KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 72°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 100°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Temperatures remained below their seasonal averages once again on Tuesday! Highs ranged through the 80s, with a few low to mid 90s mixing in. Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain on the mild side as winds increase from the south. Gusts could exceed 20 MPH at times. By Wednesday morning, low temperatures will have bottomed out in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Wednesday will be a hot day across the South Plains! High temperatures are forecasted to range from 95° to 104°, with a high of 100° forecasted for the city of Lubbock. We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky across the region. Winds will be strong out of the south-southwest at times, with some areas seeing gusts over 30 MPH. Patchy blowing dust will possibly create a bit of a haze on the horizon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in eastern New Mexico late Wednesday evening. Most areas will remain dry. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm across the region. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s. A few clouds will be possible, with southwesterly winds around 12-18 MPH.

Another triple digit day is expected for most of the South Plains on Thursday! A high of 100°is currently forecasted for Lubbock, with high temperatures area-wide ranging from 97°-105°. Winds will remain quite breezy out of the south-southwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH. A few showers will be possible across the northern South Plains on Thursday, but most areas will just remain under a partly to mostly sunny sky! Thursday night into Friday will be another warm one, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Above average conditions will remain across the KLBK viewing area on Friday, with high temperatures ranging from 92°-102°. A few more clouds are expected on Friday, some of which will be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms! Winds will be out of the southwest during the morning hours on Friday. By the afternoon and evening hours, winds are expected to shift to the southeast, with gusts approaching 30 MPH. Northwestern areas will have the best chance for showers or storms after 5 PM on Friday. Overnight lows are forecasted to drop into the middle 60s to middle 70s.

With the heat headed back into the South Plains for the next several days, here are some heat safety tips to keep in mind. Wear lighter colored clothes to help reflect more sunlight away from your body. Drink plenty of water, at least 4 ounces each hour you are outdoors. If you cannot hold the backside of your hand on the concrete for more than 5 seconds, then it is too hot for your animal to walk on it! On hot, sunny days, always walk your pets in the grass! ALWAYS look before you lock your doors on you car! Never leave your children or furry friends unattended in a locked car. After just 10 minutes, the temperature inside of your vehicle can rise as much as 20°.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances begin to increase this weekend as a series of cold fronts begin to move into the region. A high pressure system will set up over the western portions of the United States, and another ridge of high pressure will develop off the east coast, near Bermuda. This blocking pattern on either side of the country will allow a trough to develop over the central portions of the U.S. As a result, cooler temperatures and an increase in rain chances will return to the forecast. Some models project several inches of rainfall across the region from Friday into Tuesday of next week. Highs will range through the 70s and 80s Saturday through Tuesday, with winds out of the east-northeast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 22nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 106° (1978)

Record Low: 50° (1927)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

