KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low of 65°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: More rain. High of 82°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Lubbock finally got in on some of the action on Tuesday! As of 10:54 PM, we had received 0.60″ of rainfall for the day! Overnight, isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible. Some stronger storms could produce an additional 1-2″ of rainfall. Temperatures will range through the 60s and lower 70s under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible across the KLBK viewing area for Wednesday! The best chance for rain will arrive during the late morning hours, and last through the evening. Highs will peak in the middle to upper 60s in eastern New Mexico, to the middle and upper 80s across the Rolling Plains into Big Country. I am currently forecasting a high of 82° for the city of Lubbock. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some areas could see over 1 inch of additional rainfall. Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expected to be calmer at this point in time. Isolated showers will remain possible over the northern half of the region, as temperatures range from the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be warmer across the South Plains, with rain chances actually decreasing for a change! Highs will vary from the lower 70s to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances will be greatest during the afternoon and late evening hours. Overnight, showers will increase over northern portions of the region as our next storm system begins to move in. Lows will range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain and storm chances will increase for Friday and Saturday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side Friday into early Saturday. This weekend is a big weekend across the South Plains! There are plenty of festivities going on for Independence Day! The 31st Annual Fourth on Broadway Parade takes place on Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like rain showers will be likely Saturday morning. By Saturday evening, we should begin to dry out just a bit, but isolated to scattered showers and storms will hang around all weekend long. Next week, it looks like we will be just a little drier. However, climate models still support a wetter and cooler pattern all of the way through the first half of July!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 29th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 29th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 106° (1957)

Record Low: 57° (1940)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx