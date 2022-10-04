LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers, especially west. Low of 56°. Winds SE→WNW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. High of 77°. Winds SE→NE 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers are expected to increase over western areas this evening, lingering through the overnight hours. Areas to the west of Highway 385 will have the highest likelihood of seeing rainfall, with places like Lubbock, Lamesa, Post, and Turkey remaining mostly dry. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with sustained wind speeds around 8-12 MPH out of the southeast. Around sunrise, winds will briefly shift to the northwest as lows settle in the 50s to low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected across the South Plains for our Wednesday. The best chance for rain will exist over our western areas. Some locations could see up to 0.50″-0.75″ of rainfall! Highs will vary from the mid 60s to the low 80s. Areas out west will be the coolest due to the rain. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting to the northeast from the southeast. Gusts as high as 20-30 MPH are expected. Thankfully, severe weather is not. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be seasonably mild. Lows bottom out in the 50s to low 60s shortly after sunrise on Thursday.

Showers and storms will become more isolated on Thursday, with the best chance remaining over western areas. Highs will peak in the upper 60s to lower 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sustained winds out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH are expected. Additional rain totals of 0.25″ will be possible under the heaviest downpours. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature isolated showers and mild temps, with lows bottoming out in the 50s to low 60s.

We will be a bit drier across the region on Friday! Highs warm into the upper 60s to low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will remain possible in eastern New Mexico. Friday night football looks fine for most. However, isolated showers and storms will remain possible. The only delay we will have to worry about will be lightning delays with some storms. No severe weather looks likely at this time. Winds will be out of the east-northeast throughout the day, gusting upwards of 20-30 MPH. Friday night into Saturday will be chilly, with lows in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances hang around in our extended outlook. In fact, rain chances will remain likely through the middle of October! Highs look to hold in the 70s to low 80s Saturday through at least Tuesday of next week. Rain chances ramp back up for Sunday and Monday as our next piece of energy moves into the South Plains. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible for some, with no severe weather expected at this time. Morning lows will remain in the 50s to low 60s, with maybe a few 40s popping up over northwestern areas. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers and storms across the region!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 4th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 4th:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:27 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 96° (2000)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 41° (1961)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

