LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. P.M. storms west. High of 87°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

A stray shower or storm will be possible across eastern New Mexico this evening, especially before sunset. Other than that, a calm and mild night is expected across the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise on Wednesday, temperatures will settle in the 60s.

High temperatures are forecast to peak close to average on Wednesday. HIghs will warm into the 80s to lower 90s, with warmest temperatures occurring off the caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be sustained around 15-20 MPH out of the south. Isolated showers and storms will begin to develop in eastern New Mexico around 2 PM. Showers and storms will be most likely west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Some areas could pick up around 0.50″-0.75″ of rainfall! Some storms could produce gusty winds upwards of 65 MPH. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible overnight into early Thursday morning. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to low 70s.

An isolated shower or two will remain possible on Thursday, so we’ll keep a 10% chance of rain in the forecast for the time being. Most areas are expected to remain dry. Highs will hold steady, warming up to either side of 90°! Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will be calm and dry, with temperatures lowering into the 60s and low 70s.

A dry, warm, and breezy day is expected across the forecast area on Friday! Highs will climb into the mid 80s to mid 90s, with cooler temperatures remaining across eastern New Mexico. Sustained wind speeds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain mild, as lows dip into the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend looks dry and warm across the South Plains. Highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky, with morning lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will still be warm on Monday with highs near 90°. By Tuesday, clouds will begin to increase across the region as our next potential storm system approaches from the west. This could bring in a few more showers and storms by the middle of next week, but a lot of uncertainty still exists with the overall setup of this system. Your KLBK First Warning Weather Team will be sure to keep you updated on Facebook, Twitter, and right here on everythinglubbock.com.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 13th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:56 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 101° (1930)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 43° (1959)

Have a wondrous Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

