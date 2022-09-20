LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 67°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 91°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

A calm and clear night is expected across the region this evening. Winds will remain calm out of the south-southwest, with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH. A clear sky will allow residents of the South Plains to see the Starlink Satellites pass over the area from 6:20-6:30 AM! Satellites will move over the region from southwest to northeast! Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be warm and dry across the region. For the last full day of summer, we will see high temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warmer than average, with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Fall officially begins at 8:04 PM CDT on Thursday! High temperatures will remain above average Thursday, peaking in the low 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. A weak front will progress through the region during the day, but not much of an effect is expected across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will shift from the south to the east-southeast, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain mild, with temperatures settling into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

The heat remains for Friday with highs topping out in the mid 80s to mid 90s. A sunny sky is expected for Friday, so be sure to appropriately apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time. Sustained winds of 10-15 MPH out of the south are expected throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will once again be mild, as temperatures lower into the 60s to low 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday is a big day in Lubbock! Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas at The Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 PM CDT. Temperatures will be in the 90s throughout the game, so be sure you’re staying cool and hydrated. Don’t forget to appropriately apply sunscreen. A cold front moves through the region on Sunday, bringing highs a little closer to average through Tuesday. We will remain dry across the region, with no rainfall expected anytime soon.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 20th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 20th:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:47 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 99° (2021)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 41° (1971, 1983, and 1991)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx