LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 55°. Winds S→NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 87°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Another calm day across the South Plains for our Tuesday! Highs warmed into the 80s and low 90s across the region, with morning lows getting down into the upper 40s to lower 60s. Tonight through Wednesday morning will basically be identical. We will keep a mostly clear sky around the region through the overnight hours, with sustained winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Just before sunrise on Wednesday, we will see a brief shift in wind direction from the south to the northwest. This will allow low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Wednesday through Friday will essentially be a ‘copy and paste’ type of forecast! High temperatures will remain in the 80s to low 90s each day, with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 60s. Winds will predominantly be out of the south-southwest, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. We will keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around each day. No rainfall is expected over the next three days.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday through Tuesday will feature slightly above average temperatures and below average precipitation. High temperatures will remain in the 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will stick in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Sustained winds will be out of the south-southeast around 10-20 MPH. Forecast data is hinting at the possibility of a weak cold front moving through the KLBK viewing area on Tuesday. This could drop temperatures a few degrees, but no meaningful changes are anticipated at this time.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 27th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 27th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:37 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: 100° (1953)

Average Low: 56°

Record Low: 39° (1917 & 1942)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx