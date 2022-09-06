LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 61°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

After a warm day, a mild evening and overnight period is expected across the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a mostly clear sky around the region with calm winds out of the east-northeast. Sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH are expected. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday will feature above average temperatures and mostly sunny conditions. Highs each day will peak in the upper 80s to mid and upper 90s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. We are expected to remain dry each day. Morning low temperatures will continue to bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Last week’s heavy rain, that we saw on Wednesday, will result in some big improvement on this week’s drought monitor. The newest update will be released late Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast:

A weak cold front will begin to move into the South Plains on Saturday. Today’s latest data suggests that we will remain dry on Saturday. If you’re headed out to The Jones to watch Texas Tech take on the University of Houston, you will most likely not have to deal with any rain! Highs on Saturday will be warm, ranging from the mid 80s to the mid 90s.

Showers and storms are expected to develop across the region on Sunday, remaining isolated in coverage. Isolated rainfall amounts over 0.50″ will be possible. Unfortunately, not all of us will see rainfall. This cold front will also bring us some cooler temperatures, with some areas not warming out of the 70s on Sunday! As we head into next week, highs will begin to warm back into the mid 80s and mid 90s as a mostly sunny sky returns to the South Plains. Morning lows are expected to remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 6th:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:06 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 103° (1948)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 51° (1918)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

