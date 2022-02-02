LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the winter storm impacting the South Plains for Wednesday, February 2nd, and Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Portions of the South Plains have already picked up several inches of snowfall as of 6 PM Wednesday. Another round of light to moderate snowfall will move through the KLBK viewing area Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday Night:

Another round of snowfall will move into the South Plains overnight, arriving after 11 PM for most. This batch of snow is expected to be heavier for the Caprock than what we saw throughout the day on Wednesday. Liquid to snow ratios will be higher, which means higher snowfall rates are expected. An additional 1-4″ of accumulation will be possible for all of the South Plains overnight. Wind chill values will be close to -20°, with lows ranging from the lower single digits to the mid teens. Because of this, a wind chill advisory has been issued through noon for most of the region.

Moderate snowfall increases across the South Plains overnight.

Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 3 AM CDT – Noon CDT Thursday.

Thursday:

Snowfall will end from west to east during the late morning to mid afternoon hours on Thursday. Event snowfall totals will range anywhere from 1″ to +6″. High temperatures will remain well below freezing, with temperatures only peaking in the mid teens to mid 20s under a cloudy sky. Wind chill values will remain in the single digits and teens all day long, with gusts out of the north-northeast around 20-30 MPH.

Event snowfall totals for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasted high temperatures for Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Thursday Night:

Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower single digits to mid teens once again, with wind chill values as low as -15° to -20°. Another Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued for portions of the region. Frostbite could occur in as little as 5-10 minutes in conditions like these. Roadways will continue to be icy, and travel hazardous through Friday morning. Remain off the roadways if at all possible.

Minor to Major impacts are expected to travel on and Thursday.

Friday:

Temperatures on Friday will remain below freezing all day long, but more sunshine is expected across the region. Temperatures will only peak in the mid 20s to mid 30s, with winds out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Some minor melting is expected due to the sunshine. Any residual moisture left on area roadways will refreeze Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows in the single digits to middle teens. Hazardous travel will be expected through Saturday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 1st, 2022

