Ag Journal Weather Forecast – Week of June 24th







Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This will remain the case throughout the remainder of the work week and into the weekend.

Sunshine will be abundant throughout the day, but we are watching for strong to severe storms to move across the South Plains tonight and tomorrow evening. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding will be the biggest risks so make sure to stay weather aware. Otherwise, throughout the next seven days, make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!





