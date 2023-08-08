LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has the details on October’s Annular Eclipse set to pass over the South Plains.

A lot of attention has been focused on the total solar eclipse set to occur on Monday, April 8, 2024. The path of totality for the total solar eclipse is set to pass to the southeast of the South Plains, meaning we will not see complete darkness during the daytime. However, eastern New Mexico and western Texas will get to cash in on a similar astronomical anomaly about 6 months early.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14, 2023! An annular solar eclipse will pass directly overhead portions of eastern New Mexico and western Texas! From roughly 11:30 AM CDT – 12:00 PM CDT, the moon’s shadow will almost completely cover portions of western Texas and eastern New Mexico under near total darkness. Cities such as Albuquerque, Roswell, Midland, Odessa, and San Angelo will experience the ‘path of totality’. These cities will experience 4-5 minutes of near total darkness during the day.

Path of Totality across western Texas and eastern New Mexico.

An annular solar eclipse differs from a total solar eclipse in one key aspect. The Moon’s apparent size is slightly smaller than the sun during an annular solar eclipse, leaving what is known as ‘the ring of fire’ visible in the sky. This is the outer edge of our sun that is not blocked by our Moon. During a total solar eclipse, the moon is able to completely block out all light from our sun. When viewing the eclipse, be sure to wear protective eyewear! You can find guidelines on what to wear in order to properly protect your eyes here.

Who all is excited for this astronomical event? Be sure to send your picture to newsweb@klbk13.tv!

Happy skywatching!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx