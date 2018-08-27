August 27th, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Monday everyone! It has been another gorgeous and hot day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 90’s and the triple digits! The hot temperatures will stick around tomorrow as well but beginning this evening we are watching for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms to arrive. This is all due to the cold front that is slowly approaching the region. It will bring more rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday but thankfully, at this time, nothing severe is expected. Thursday the rain chances will disappear, the sun will come back out and temperatures will jump back above average yet again. That means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! And don’t forget to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day.